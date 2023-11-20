The Giants QB still lives with his parents in NJ

Tommy DeVito, the New York Giants starting quarterback, had a three-touchdown game against Washington. And where does he sleep at night? At his parents’ house in Cedar Grove. Yes, the 25-year-old still lives at home, and he loves it.

If you’ve followed his ascent, he went to Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey where he was All-State; he then went to Syracuse to play football and then transferred to the University of Illinois.

He was signed by his hometown team earlier this year as an undrafted free agent; with both practices and games in East Rutherford, he saw no reason to move. He told New Jersey Monthly, “Honestly, I don’t even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here,” he said.

He likes coming home to mom’s chicken cutlets and mom still makes his bed. In an interview with ESPN.com, he said,

Everything that I need is there at the house,” he said. “The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family.

It’s rare enough for an undrafted free agent to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, but DeVito is also a rookie. He got his chance when starter Daniel Jones tore his ACL, and he is rising to the occasion: after a humbling loss to the Cowboys, he led the G-Men to a win on the road at Washington.

The Giants host the New England Patriots next Sunday, and, win or lose, after the final whistle, Tommy DeVito will be going home.

