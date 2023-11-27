Giants QB Tommy DeVito signing autographs at this Wayne, NJ sub shop

He’s every Giants fan Cinderella man, but I think the name "Tommy Cutlets" suits him better.

Tommy DeVito, the Giants QB, is making heads turn and watching football fun again for the team’s fans.

The kid is making headlines for not only living in his parents’ house and his love for chicken cutlet, but the stretch of stats that the media is throwing out there.

But this is fun. He’s a 25-year-old New Jersey guy who has the football fandom throwing up Italian hand gestures.

What’s not to love about this guy?

Whether you’re a Giants fan, a Tommy DeVito fan, or you love a good chicken cutlet sandwich, you have the opportunity to meet Tommy at PrimoHoagies in Wayne on Tuesday, November 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Here’s the best part if you’re looking to get a good bite. PrimoHoagies is offering a 15% discount on all primo-size chicken cutlet sandwiches all day, not just during Tommy’s meet and greet.

This is a great time to meet the rising superstar of the Giants and to grab some dinner while you’re at it.

