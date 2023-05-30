New York Jets QB has extremely high praise for NJ reality TV show

🏈 New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers admits to like the TV show 'Jersey Shore'

🏈 The future Hall of Famer made the comments to reporters this week

🏈 He has high praise for the infamous reality TV show

With OTA's underway, the future NFL Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is sidelined in his first-round New York Jets offseason workouts with a calf injury but is continuing to acclimate himself and embrace local entertainment.

Rodgers was seen at Madison Square Garden a couple of times recently for a New York Rangers and New York Knicks playoff games with a couple of his new Jets teammates by his side.

Last week, Aaron Rodgers had very high praise for the former reality TV show 'Jersey Shore' and his reported ties to some of the old cast members, namely DJ Pauly D, according to CBS Sports.

The new Jets QB is also a Taylor Swift fan, as the New York Post reported that Rodgers was spotted at his new home, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Friday night for the Taylor Swift concert.

Rodgers will take the field this summer in the preseason for Gang Green and then again for his first official regular season game on Monday, September 11 as NYJ hosts the rival Buffalo Bills.

He has had a spectacular career on the GridIron for the Packers and is hoping to replicate some of that with the Jets.

