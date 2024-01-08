🔴 A 25-year-old NJ man is charged with human trafficking

🔴 The victims were ages 14 and 15, prosecutors say

🔴 He was arrested at fields for a high school

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP — A Newark man is charged with repeatedly giving narcotics to two teenagers in exchange for sex, according to authorities.

Nafis Wiggins, 25, of Newark faces a slew of charges including two counts of first-degree human trafficking, two counts of second-degree luring, five counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree child endangerment, and third-degree drug possession with intent to distribute.

Wiggins was arrested at Cougar Field next to Chatham High School on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced Monday. The park on Shunpike Road has fields for lacrosse, soccer, and other outdoor activities.

Authorities said that Wiggins gave two teenagers, aged 14 and 15 years old, narcotics in exchange for sex several times.

Chatham High School and Cougar Field

The illicit exchanges took place repeatedly for nearly two months from Aug. 1 to Sept. 28, according to Carroll.

Over time, Wiggins drove the teens to secluded areas throughout Chatham Township and Chatham Borough to provide them with drugs in exchange for sexual favors, Carroll said.

He lured the victims using text messages, authorities said.

Wiggins had drugs on him when he was arrested at the park, according to Carroll. He's being held at Morris County jail.

