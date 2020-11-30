NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweets New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones underwent an MRI on his right hamstring which he injured in Sundays victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Rapoport says Jones avoided a major injury and could play Sunday when the Giants take on the Seahawks in Seattle. Meanwhile, ESPN's Jordan Ranaan writes, "The MRI on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones showed a hamstring strain that is likely to force him to miss some time, according to a source...The following weeks against Arizona or Cleveland are more realistic."

Injury concerns aside, if I had told you on Halloween that the 1-7 Giants would be in first place by the end of November you'd have thought it was a trick. But now that we're here, oh what a treat! Seriously where once there was talk of firing general manager Dave Gettleman and moving on from quarterback Daniel Jones, now many of the football pundits give the "G-Men" the best chance to finish in first place and host a playoff game in the horrible NFC East.

So how do they do it? Practice and belief in the head coach as well as each other. Week after week as the Giants were losing game after game to go 0-5, Joe Judge was asked what they can do to turn it around. Week after week he would say go back to practice and try to correct the mistakes. Now they aren't happening as much and when they do, you can not only see the corrections made but the positive results.

While they may not be your father's Giants, who won Super Bowls in '86 and '90 or your era in 2007 and 2011 Giants when they also won Super Bowls, they're also not the Giants of the Trump administration, who won three, four, four and one game during his tenure. Those were the Giants you knew would find a way to lose, especially when they played the Philadelphia Eagles. These Giants lately have been playing with an expectation of winning and it's so much fun to watch. It's like something clicked and now they get it.

Granted they've beaten two teams in the NFC least and the Cincinnati Bengals, it doesn't matter, a win is a win is a win. If the Giants can keep winning they can host a playoff game and as of right now, that game would be against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were the last to beat the Giants and they wouldn't have had Daniel Jones not thrown two interceptions. By the way, Jones has not had a turnover since. Hopefully, Jones recovers from the hamstring injury suffered against the Bengals to get back behind center ASAP.

Giants owner John Mara has said that he wants his team to play meaningful games in December.

