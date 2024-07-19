Big stars in the 2024 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame are announced

New Jersey is once again proud to honor those bright stars that have made such an impact not only here in New Jersey but throughout the world. The 2024 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame has been announced and this year’s class is packed with the biggest stars in the world.

“The 2024 class of Inductees of the New Jersey Hall of Fame illustrate the New Jersey ethic of hard work, determination, and grit,” said Jon F. Hanson, Chairman of the NJHOF. “We are thrilled to celebrate the contributions of 18 new Inductees so future generations can learn about their journeys.”

The list of inductees include:

Meryl Streep, Actor: Bernardsville, NJ

Meryl was inducted before but will be attending this year’s official ceremonies. She has won three Academy Awards, eight Golden Globes, has received a Kennedy Honors award and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

An icon in the film business, Meryl remains one of the premiere box office draws in the world.

Kevin Smith, Actor/Writer/Producer/Director: Red Bank, NJ

The Atlantic Highlands/Highlands, NJ resident is famous for his Clerks movie series. Clerks was all Jersey as Kevin used all the landmarks, dialect, and personality of the Great Garden State.

Lesley Gore, Performer/Writer: Tenafly, NJ

Lesley Gore was one of the best performers with her hits It’s My Party,

You don’t Own Me, Judy’s Turn to Cry, Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows,

and Maybe I Know. She received an Academy Award nomination and

several Grammy nominations.

Lesley was discovered by legendary composer writer and producer Quincy Jones at the age of sixteen! I found Lesley to be one of the nicest, most humble entertainers who

appreciated the crowd and the accolades that she received for her big hits. Lesley passed away at the early age of 68 in 2015.

Paul Rudd, Actor: Passaic, NJ

Paul is a well-known actor that has been nominated for two Golden Globes, two SAG Awards and won a Critics Choice Award. In 2021 People Magazine named him the “Sexiest Man Alive."

Paul has made guest appearances on hit TV shows and plus films with Judd Apatow.

Peter Cancro, Founder Jersey Mike’s Franchise Pt. Pleasant, NJ

Peter is one of New Jersey’s most giving philanthropists. He has given time, money, and products to those less fortunate. He built his company with challenging work, a tremendous marketing strategy and the support of friends and family.

I remain a big fan of Peter and thrilled that the New Jersey Hall of Fame will recognize his outstanding work and charitable efforts.

Phil Simms, NFL quarterback New York Giants: Franklin Lakes

Phil led the New York Giants to a 39 – 20 victory over the Denver Broncos and was Super Bowl XXI MVP Champion, he passed for over 33,000 yards.

Following his 14-year career with the Giants, Phil became an award-winning broadcaster for ESPN, NBC, and CBS. He was part of the lead broadcast team for each of those networks. Phil has also been instrumental in working in raising funds for local New Jersey and national charities.

Geraldine Thompson, Philanthropist: Lincroft, NJ

Geraldine founded the VNA (Visiting Nurses Association) she has given untold hours and funds to a considerable number of charitable organizations here in New Jersey.

Her charity work and social giving earned her the nickname “First Lady of New Jersey.” Geraldine is worthy of that title and worthy of being inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Gay Talese, Journalist/Writer: Ocean City, NJ

Journalist for the New York Times and Esquire Magazine. Gay pushed the boundaries of “normal” journalism. Gay wrote and published over twenty bestselling books.

A force in the world of journalism he wrote three notable books including Honor Thy Neighbor’s Wife, and Frank Sinatra has a Cold and Honor Thy Father.

This is just eight of the eighteen honorees that will be honored and inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Each of the inductees have outstanding contributions to our society and all of them have a connection to New Jersey.

The induction will be televised beginning November 13 on Fox 5 and My 9 and will also be available on social media. The ceremony will be held in the new 10,000 square foot New Jersey Hall of Fame that opened recently at American Dream at the Meadowlands.

