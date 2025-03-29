A Jersey homecoming: Jonas Brothers join legends in NJ Hall of Fame

They were on the nominee ballot for induction into the 2021 New Jersey Hall of Fame. They finally got their just reward and will be welcomed into a home that includes some of the world’s most notable entertainers.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame is home to legends like Frank Sinatra, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Count Basie, Frankie Valli, Queen Latifah and so many other renowned artists.

Bruce Springsteen In Concert - Brooklyn, NY Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images loading...

Jonas Brothers in Hall of Fame

The New Jersey Hall of Fame welcomes Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, the Jonas Brothers to the Class of 2025.

The Jonas Brothers announcement came Sunday, March 23 at JonasCon festival at the American Dream in East Rutherford. The announcement was made by another New Jersey Hall of Famer, Eli Manning, former star quarterback of the New York Giants.

The Jonas Brothers were raised in Wycliffe, New Jersey, and then moved to Little Falls. Their meteoric career began in 2005 when they wrote their first album, which ended up on a Disney-owned label and then they went on to star in a handful of Disney shows, which added fuel to their popularity.

Times Square New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images loading...

They have won many awards, including American Music Awards, People Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Billboard Awards, and Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

The Jonas Brothers will be releasing their seventh studio album, "Greetings from Your Hometown," in August.

Their 2025 tour will include MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Aug. 10, 2025.

The Jonas Brothers have done much philanthropic work, donating significant monies to charitable organizations, including Change for the Children Foundation and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session With The Jonas Brothers At The SiriusXM Miami Studios Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM loading...

This is another big year for the Jonas Brothers, including The New Jersey Hall of Fame opening its hallowed halls to yet another megastar group.

The date, place of induction, and other inductees will be announced in June 2025 by the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Congratulations, Jonas Brothers!

