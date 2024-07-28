Peter Cancro is the epitome of Jersey strong

Peter Cancro started his meteoric rise to becoming one of the most profitable CEOs in the country at the age of 14. He has become a beacon of success as CEO and Founder of Jersey Mike’s Subs.

His hard working and focused journey began at Mikle’s Submarines in Point Pleasant New Jersey when working after school and the summer at Mike’s which was close to Point Pleasant High School.

Mike from Mike’s Submarines had several locations and after being in the business had sold off all but two of the profitable sub shops. In 1975 Peter Cancro’s mom suggested to him that he buy them.

At the age of 17 and with the financial help of a football coach that was also a banker, Peter raised $125,000 in three days. His charm, honesty and passion catapulted him to owning over 2,000 stores here in the States but also Canada and Mexico.

Friends and family who have lent Peter money for the acquisition of the locations not only got their initial investment back but are now getting healthy dividends.

Jersey Mike’s works as a sub shop. I have had them at parties, or just passing by, they know what they are doing, and the ingredients are fresh. Walk into Jersey Mike’s and you will see a clean organized shop with counter help knowing the product and ready to assist you.

What I like best about Peter Cancro is his philanthropic nature. He has given millions in products and funds to charitable organizations, many based here in New Jersey. I cannot tell you the number of times that I have hosted a charity event and Jersey Mike’s has been involved to some degree.

It is so fitting that Peter Cancro is being inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, class of 2024. He is being inducted into the Hall because of his business and corporate success and his never-ending charitable giving.

Peter Cancro is what is right about New Jersey, congratulations on your induction Peter and thanks for all you do. Now I have to go to my local Jersey Mike’s and get a number 6 (roast beef and provolone) and a number 13 (classic Italian), they are both so good.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

