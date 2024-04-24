This is New Jersey’s favorite fast food

Just about everybody loves some brand of fast food; it’s the American way, right? Even if you don’t eat it very often, there’s probably a favorite choice. And if you DO eat it often, there may be more than one favorite on your fast food list.

Every state has its own favorite fast food franchise, and Finance Buzz decided to find out which state likes which fast food the most.

Here’s their methodology:

FinanceBuzz pulled the Google Trends score for each fast-food restaurant and multiplied it by the number of locations per 100,000 people in every state to determine each state’s favorite fast-food chain. Certain manual calculation adjustments were made to a handful of chains to normalize data and account for outliers related to the number of locations. Data was collected in March of 2024.

Surprisingly, the most well known fast food franchise, McDonald’s, wasn’t picked by any state as their number one favorite.

Some of the interesting takeaways:

⚫ Wendy’s and Sonic were the favorite chain in five states each, tied for the most of any chain restaurant.

⚫ Subway and Jimmy John’s were the only other restaurants that were the favorites in more than two states.

⚫ 17 different restaurants were the favorite in the state in which the chain was founded.

So, which is New Jersey’s favorite?

According to Finance Buzz, New Jersey’s favorite fast food chain is Jersey Mike’s.

Maybe it’s the familiarity of being local, or maybe it’s just because they make great sandwiches, but Jersey MIke’s is #1 in New Jersey.

