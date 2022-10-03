A LOT more Jersey Mike’s coming to NJ — Here’s where

They made nearly a billion dollars in revenue last year. They’ve been around since 1956 (kind of). They have almost 2,000 locations including two in Canada and one in Guadalajara, Mexico.

They’re Jersey Mike’s. And the sub shop is about to increase its footprint in New Jersey by more than 10%.

Already with over 100 Garden State locations they’re opening 14 more. We don't know exactly when. But we know where.

Bloomfield (192 Bloomfield Ave.)

Cresskill (1 Union Ave.)

Delran (1330 E. Fairview Blvd.)

Farmingdale (1175 Route 33)

Hillsdale (451 Hillsdale Ave.)

Lawrenceville (2083 Lawrenceville Rd.)

Morris Township (191 East Hanover Ave.)

Sewell (415 Egg Harbor Rd.)

Short Hills (799 Morris Pike)

Somerset (1165 Route 27 and 120 Cedar Grove Ln.)

West Windsor Township (43 Princeton Hightstown Rd.)

Wharton (320 Route 15 S.)

Whiting (400 Lacey Rd.

I'm salivating just thinking about it. Jersey Mike's subs are amazing. Not knocking Wawa or QuickChek, but Jersey Mike's? Now that's the real deal.

History of Jersey Mike's

They started in 1956 as Mike's Submarines in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. In 1972 Peter Cancro was a 14-year-old kid who got a part-time job there when it was already on its third owner. In 1975 it was up for sale again and Peter's mother encouraged him to buy the place. With the assistance of a high school football coach who was also a banker, he pulled together $125,000 in 3 days and the rest is history.

It became Jersey Mike's and by 1987 Cancro began franchising it and it's grown over the years and right now it's seeing explosive growth in Southern California. I always knew that place could use a little Jersey.

Not to mention explosive growth here in its home state where its headquarters are in Manasquan.

For the uninitiated, try it “Mike’s way”…that’s a sub topped off with tomato, shredded lettuce, sliced onion, oregano and salt with a mixture of olive oil and red wine vinegar.

