MANASQUAN — The sub-shop chain named for its home state of New Jersey has paid out over $24,000 for letting some teens work longer than legally allowed.

Jersey Mike's violated several child labor provisions at 10 locations under the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In total, the chain paid $24,660 in civil penalties.

Labor department officials said the chain, based in Manasquan, let 14-and 15-year-olds work more than three hours and past 7 p.m. on school days. In the summer, they worked past 9 p.m.

The investigation looked at several locations in New Jersey including ones in Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, and Red Bank. It also included two stores in Pennsylvania, two in North Carolina, and another in Oregon.

Coming changes for NJ teen workers?

A bill passed in the state Assembly in mid-June would extend workable hours for teenagers. It was endorsed by a Senate committee on Monday and is still awaiting full passage.

For 14- and 15-year-olds, bill A4222/S2796 would let them work up to 40 hours per week in the summer and have extended hours past 9 p.m.

The bill also updates guidelines for working papers. Instead of having schools issue working papers, minors would be added to a Department of Labor online database.

Parents, schools, and doctors would also no longer need to give permission for minors to work. However, parents could opt their child out of working extended summer hours.

Includes prior reporting from Michael Symons.

