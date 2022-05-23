Lacey Road in Whiting is going to be a whole lot busier. According to a report, there are plans to put in a Starbucks (with a drive-thru), a Jersey Mike’s Subs, and an AT&T store.

The Asbury Park Press says that the Manchester Planning Board approved a new building in the Whiting Commons shopping center. The location is currently vacant.

It should make for some interesting coffee wars; there is already a Wawa on the corner of Lacey Road and Route 70 and across the street from that is a Dunkin’ (next to the Mavis Tire Center).

The addition of a third major java chain within a block will give the residents of Whiting (and Manchester as a whole) plenty of coffee options; all we need is a QuickChek to complete the coffee battle royale.

The location of the new building will actually be closer to the Stop and Shop (and Wendy’s) than the Wawa/Dunkin’ corner; Stop & Shop is the anchor of the Whiting Commons.

There is still one available store space in the planned building; according to the Press, the company that operates the mall, Paramount Realty Service, is in talks with a national retail chain regarding that vacancy. There is also the possibility of a new sit down restaurant; four new liquor licenses have become available in the town.

Manchester Mayor Robert Hudak told the Press that a new restaurant would be welcome,

"The residents there have been begging for something like that," Hudak said. "They want more variety. This will add to the mix of restaurants that are out there."

No timetable for construction was announced.

Starbucks Invests Heavily In Drive-Thru Market Getty Images loading...

The new Starbucks will have a drive-thru and an outdoor seating area.

There are over 100 Jersey Mike’s Subs in New Jersey

Dunkin' coffee (Photo Credit: Dan Alexander) Dunkin' coffee (Photo Credit: Dan Alexander) loading...

There’s a Dunkin’ right down the street from the proposed Starbucks

The Wawa across the street completes the coffee trifecta.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.