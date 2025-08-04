💦 A teen suffered a critical injury while swimming at a NJ lake

💦 Police say he swung from a rope and landed on his head

💦 The rescue effort was tough and challenging

WHITING — A teenager who was critically injured last week after he swung from a rope into an Ocean County lake and landed on his head needed to be assisted by both bystanders and first responders in what was deemed a challenging rescue.

According to Manchester Township police, the 16-year-old boy was found unconscious in the water at Hidden Lake in Whiting on Wednesday, July 30, just after 4 p.m. after sustaining traumatic injuries from the fall.

The rescue proved to be difficult due to the remote and challenging terrain leading to the lake, police said.

Emergency responders assembled at the start of the dirt trail to coordinate their approach. During the response, two police vehicles became disabled because of the rough off-road terrain.

Due to the urgency of the situation, first responders then got out of their cars and began running towards the lake to try to save the teen.

Meanwhile, bystanders at the lake played a crucial role in the incident response, according to police. Some saw the emergency crews running and took them by ATV to the scene.

When they arrived, they saw that two of the victim’s friends were holding his head above water.

First responders quickly placed the unconscious juvenile on a backboard and executed a rope-assisted extrication up a 30-foot embankment.

The teen was assessed at the scene to be in critical condition. He was transported via UTV (utility task vehicle) three miles to the main road, where a medevac helicopter flew him to Jersey Shore Medical Center’s Trauma Unit.

He was intubated and underwent further medical evaluation.

While the incident remains under investigation, Hidden Lake is part of the Heritage Minerals property, which Manchester Township Police Department said is privately owned and strictly off-limits to the public.

