MANCHESTER — An Ocean County man charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault last yearhas now pleaded guilty to viciously beating his 71-year-old mother with a cane.

On Friday, Jan. 30, Joseph Cavallaro, 45, of Manchester, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the assault that occurred last summer.

On June 27, 2025, at 12:15 p.m., township police went to the Pine Acres Manor Mobile Home Community for a report of a woman in distress.

They found the victim, who was later identified as Cavallaro’s mother, with significant face and body injuries. She was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune in critical condition, from which she recovered enough to be released later.

Prosecutors detail violent attack involving cane

Cavallaro and his mother had gotten into an argument that escalated into a violent, physical assault, officials said. They did not say what the mother and son were fighting about.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Cavallaro beat his mother with a cane, causing her to lose consciousness and suffer a concussion, fractured ribs, a fractured skull, and facial fractures.

Suspect admits intent to kill during guilty plea

Cavallaro was arrested after the attack and has been held in the Ocean County Jail for the past seven months.

During his guilty plea, Cavallaro admitted that he meant to kill his mother during the assault.

Ocean County prosecutors seek decade-long prison sentence

Cavallaro is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26, 2026. Prosecutors will ask for 10 years in prison.

