MANCHESTER — An Ocean County man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after beating his 71-year-old mother with her cane.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, officers from the Manchester Township Police Department responded to the Pine Acres Manor Mobile Home Community on Friday, June 27, at approximately 12:15 p.m.

They found a woman in distress with injuries to her face and body. She was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune in critical but stable condition.

The investigation found that the woman’s son, Joseph Cavallaro, 44, of Manchester, had beaten his mother with her cane.

He was officially charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A motive for the beating has not been disclosed.

Cavallaro was being taken into custody when he suffered a medical episode and had to be taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he is listed in stable condition.

Upon his release, Cavallaro will be lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

