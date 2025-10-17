Last May, Manchester Township in Ocean County got a new chief of police. After 24 years of service to the residents of Manchester, Chief Antonio Ellis was sworn in at the Municipal Center.

The new chief had this to say about the role he was stepping into:

“I’m honored to lead the Manchester Township Police Department as its Chief of Police...Our department is here for our residents during their most difficult times, and it is my goal to ensure that each member of our agency has the knowledge, training, and equipment necessary to serve the public to the best of their ability.”

Chief Ellis had a distinguished career in law enforcement prior to being sworn in as the Manchester chief. He served as a patrolman, a sergeant and for 10 years as a dedicated sniper for the Ocean County Regional SWAT team.

A mentor and role model for young officers

Perhaps one of the chief's best qualities is his commitment and dedication to teaching and mentoring new officers joining the ranks.

Chief Ellis gets it when it comes to the connection between the police force and the citizens they protect. He's interactive, sincere, skilled and a genuine leader.

Backed by Manchester’s leaders and community

I want to thank Manchester Councilwoman Sandy Drake, who reached out to me to honor Chief Ellis for his incredible public service and sacrifice for the community.

I know the chief has the full support and respect from the council, including Council President Roxy Conniff and Mayor Joseph Hankins, who replaced newly elected County Commissioner Robert Arace as mayor last year.

Strong leadership keeps New Jersey communities safe

Our communities benefit when we have strong leaders who wear the uniform, inspire others to step up and serve and pay attention to maintain a strong community relationship with the men and women in Blue.

Thank you, Chief Antonio Ellis, for your service to our great state, county and your hometown.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

