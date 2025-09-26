Many NJ Starbucks locations are closing. Here’s why

Starbucks has confirmed that some of its New Jersey shops will close as part of a wider shake-up.

In a letter to employees last week, CEO Brian Niccol said the company is cutting about 900 non-retail jobs and shuttering stores that aren’t meeting performance goals. Nationwide, Starbucks expects to finish the year with 124 fewer locations than last year.

Starbucks Photo by Asael Peña on Unsplash loading...

With 348 Starbucks stores across New Jersey, the closures will affect some local communities.

One of them is Morristown, where the Green’s longtime gathering spot will serve its last cup of coffee this week. The company posted a notice in the store calling the decision “incredibly difficult” and thanking customers for making it part of their daily routine.

Starbucks said it plans to support affected employees with severance and transition packages. The chain pointed out that closing stores is part of its regular review process, but this round is more significant as it looks to reset the brand.

Starbucks shops closing in New Jersey

☕ Fort Lee: Bergen Boulevard

☕ Fort Lee: Route 4 Easy

☕ West New York: Riverwalk Place

☕ Morristown: West Park Place

☕ Manchester: Lacey Road

Starbucks Photo by Athar Khan on Unsplash loading...

For Morristown, the news hit hard.

The downtown location has been a go-to for years. Commuters grabbing a cup before the train, students camped out with laptops, neighbors running into each other in line — it was part of Morristown’s daily rhythm. On Facebook and local groups, people are already saying how much they’ll miss it. One person called it “a sad loss,” and that about sums it up.

Starbucks says customers can head to nearby stores, but anyone who’s been in Morristown knows it won’t feel the same. This spot wasn’t just about coffee — it was woven into the routine of the town.