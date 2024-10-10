Here’s 40 great New Jersey coffee shops to visit

Sometimes, that "cup of ambition" is better when it's poured by a pro — as out-of-home coffee consumption has gotten back to its highest level since January 2020, according to national coffee data trends analysis shared last month.

Put together by Dig Insights for the National Coffee Association, the fall analysis found that specialty coffee has maintained its 13-year high, with 45% of Americans sipping it in the past day.

Cold brew was the most popular non-espresso-based beverage — 21% of Americans drank it in the past week, the analysis found.

So, where to go for a fresh cup, whether hot or cold, foam or not, here's a roundup of some of the best independent New Jersey coffee shops.

Here's 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit

