New Jersey has been literally locked in by ice! What started as a light, friendly, puffy snow turned into what feels like a Jersey Glacier — ice on the ocean, in the bays, up the rivers, lakes, streams… and yes, even in your backyard! It has been weeks now of unrelenting sub-freezing temperatures and nasty winter conditions that just won’t quit.

A New Jersey snow/sleet storm turns everyday commutes into danger zones

For many of us everyday commuters, this isn’t some abstract weather headline — it’s personal. On my daily commute — over an hour each way on most days — I’ve never seen conditions like this. Windshields smashed in from flying ice? Yup, I’ve seen them. That’s not exaggeration — with this bitter cold coating everything, sheets of ice literally become projectiles on the highway.

In fact, in the Bordentown area a sheet of ice flew off a vehicle on I-295, broke a woman’s windshield, and hit her in the head — requiring dozens of stitches. New Jersey has a law on the books that requires drivers to remove snow and ice from their vehicles, and if that ice causes injury or damage, fines can be between $200 and $1,000 or more. But so many drivers still treat it casually — with potentially serious consequences.

Slips, falls and frozen water put residents and pets at risk

The damage doesn’t stop at cars. Whether it’s slick roads or sheet ice hiding underneath that “thin layer of snow,” people and pets are taking dangerous slips. I learned that the hard way trying to chip ice off my landscape lighting — and yep — I took a tumble just yesterday.

Add in the dangerously frozen bodies of water — spots like Barnegat Bay and other coastal inlets now ice-covered but not safe — and this cold snap is truly creating hazards all across the Garden State.

Dramatic ice rescues show how quickly fun turns life-threatening

And it’s not just me having close calls. In Woolwich Township last month, a 13-year-old boy fell through the ice on a local retention pond, prompting a dramatic rescue where police had to crawl out onto thin ice and into the frigid water to reach him as he shouted for help.

Rescue stories like that remind us just how unpredictable this ice can be — and how quickly a fun walk or playtime on “frozen” water can turn dangerous.

Frozen pipes, ice dams and home damage pile on the misery

For homeowners, the freeze-thaw cycle is no picnic either. Ice dams have formed along our roof and gutters, and we’ve been dealing with water sneaking into our windows during the brief thaw that hit yesterday. Unfortunately, it’s already dropping back into freezing again this weekend.

That thaw-freeze snap already caused real trouble for some: in Ocean County, freezing pipes in a nursing home forced the evacuation of nearly 50 residents after the pipes impacted the sprinkler system, flooding ceilings and prompting urgent relocation.

This current ice lock-down traces back to a massive storm nearly two weeks ago that dumped heavy snow and freezing rain across the tri-state area and left New Jersey looking like an iceberg. That storm not only created deep snow and ice pack but brought widespread treacherous travel conditions, easing only slightly before this week’s return to sub-freezing highs.

The lingering effects of that system — the ice build-up, frozen infrastructure, burst pipes and dangerous terrain — are what make this winter one of the most memorable in a very long time for anyone who’s had to walk, drive, or just get through a day outside in the Garden State.

And you know what? Maybe when July and August roll around, and we’re all whining about heat and humidity, thinking back to this death-grip freeze will cool us down — if only mentally. Because if there’s a silver lining to this brutal winter, it’s this: we’ll have stories to tell, laughs to share, and maybe just a tiny bit of appreciation for summer sweat instead of winter ice.