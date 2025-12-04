🚨Two men were shot outside the 7-Eleven in Bordentown on Nov. 5

Manhunt ended after suspects' Jeep crashes, escape on foot

Suspects charged while jailed in unrelated Philadelphia cases

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — Two men already behind bars for unrelated cases were charged in a double fatal shooting outside a 7-Eleven store in November.

Mason Knott, 21, of Wrightstown, and Daniel Patterson, 22, of Philadelphia, were both shot at the convenience store on Route 130 in Bordentown Township around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Knott was shot in the head, while Patterson was shot three times. He went into the store seeking help and collapsed after he left the store.

Giovanni Varanese, Justford Doe Giovanni Varanese, Justford Doe (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Motive for shooting not known

Suspects Justford Doe, 23, of Philadelphia, and Giovanni Varanese, 21, of Cherry Hill, took off in a Jeep but crashed it in Florence, where they took off on foot. They were served warrants while serving time at a Philadelphia jail on separate charges. Bradshaw said the state is seeking to have them extradited.

Bradshaw did not disclose a motive for the shooting or support his earlier claim that the shooting was targeted.

According to his obituary, Knott grew up in North Hanover and graduated from Northern Burlington Regional High School. He was an adventurer who loved cooking and fishing. Patterson grew up in Philadelphia and played football for Neumann-Goretti High School. He worked in construction in the electrical trade.

