‘Not random’: Burlington County 7-Eleven shooting leaves 2 dead

‘Not random’: Burlington County 7-Eleven shooting leaves 2 dead

Pick up truck of interest in a fatal shooting at the Walmart/Valero on Route 130 in Bordentown Township Nov. 5, 2025 (6 ABC Action News via YouTube)

🚨Two men were fatally shot outside a 7-Eleven in Bordentown Township

🚨Gunmen fled the scene and later crashed in Florence Township but remain at large.

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — Two people died after a Wednesday night shooting outside a convenience store.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said a 22-year-old man was shot in the back about 11:30 p.m. outside the 7-Eleven at the Valero gas station on Route 130.

The victim walked into the store to seek help, then walked back outside, where he collapsed and died in the parking lot.

A  21-year-old man who was shot was taken to a Trenton hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The people who fired the shots sped away from the store and later crashed in Florence Township. No arrest has been made and authorities have not released any details about a suspect. Bradshaw, however, said that the shooting was targeted.

ALSO READ: Newark police suspended without pay after DWI arrest

7-Eleven reopens as police search for gunmen

Bradshaw said earlier news reports about a stabbing were incorrect.

The store, which was not damaged, was reopened for business on Thursday morning, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Bradshaw asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Comparing New Jersey's 2025 election results, county by county

A look at who won each county in the 2025 gubernatorial election, as well as who each county voted for in the 2024 presidential election (which was won by President Trump nationally even though he lost New Jersey) and the 2021 gubernatorial race (won by Gov. Phil Murphy).

Democrat Mikie Sherrill flipped five counties previously won by Trump or Ciattarrelli.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: Bordentown Township, Burlington County, Crime
Categories: Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM