🚨Two men were fatally shot outside a 7-Eleven in Bordentown Township

🚨Gunmen fled the scene and later crashed in Florence Township but remain at large.

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — Two people died after a Wednesday night shooting outside a convenience store.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said a 22-year-old man was shot in the back about 11:30 p.m. outside the 7-Eleven at the Valero gas station on Route 130.

The victim walked into the store to seek help, then walked back outside, where he collapsed and died in the parking lot.

A 21-year-old man who was shot was taken to a Trenton hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The people who fired the shots sped away from the store and later crashed in Florence Township. No arrest has been made and authorities have not released any details about a suspect. Bradshaw, however, said that the shooting was targeted.

7-Eleven reopens as police search for gunmen

Bradshaw said earlier news reports about a stabbing were incorrect.

The store, which was not damaged, was reopened for business on Thursday morning, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Bradshaw asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

