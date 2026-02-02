🚛 A Texas truck driver admitted ramming another tractor trailer, killing a man in Woolwich Township.

A truck driver from Texas has been sentenced to prison after admitting to ramming another tractor trailer along the New Jersey Turnpike, causing that driver’s death.

Joseph Nyandwaro received a six-year term from Gloucester County Superior Court Judge William Ziegler on Friday.

Six-year sentence in Gloucester County vehicular homicide case

In December, Nyandwaro, of Perland, Texas, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide.

The 41-year-old Nyandwaro was driving a tractor trailer northbound along the Turnpike in Woolwich Township on June 22, 2025 when the truck rammed into a second tractor trailer.

NJ Turnpike crash in Woolwich Township turns fatal

The second truck then hit a concrete barrier, along the left side of the highway, killing its driver.

State Police previously identified the victim as 40-year-old Osman Aden, of Minnesota, NJ.com reported.

State Police track down altered truck after fatal crash

With help from the company he worked for, State Police were able to find Nyandwaro’s truck, which appeared to have been painted to alter its appearance.

Video recorded from Nyandwaro’s truck showed it crashing into the victim’s tractor trailer, prosecutors said.

Previous reports said that the defendant could be heard laughing in the footage.

