Truck driver heads to NJ prison after admitting to deadly Turnpike crash
🚛 A Texas truck driver admitted ramming another tractor trailer, killing a man in Woolwich Township.
⚖️ Gloucester County judge sentences Joseph Nyandwaro for vehicular homicide.
🎥 Video from the truck allegedly shows the crash — and the driver laughing afterward.
A truck driver from Texas has been sentenced to prison after admitting to ramming another tractor trailer along the New Jersey Turnpike, causing that driver’s death.
Joseph Nyandwaro received a six-year term from Gloucester County Superior Court Judge William Ziegler on Friday.
Six-year sentence in Gloucester County vehicular homicide case
In December, Nyandwaro, of Perland, Texas, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide.
The 41-year-old Nyandwaro was driving a tractor trailer northbound along the Turnpike in Woolwich Township on June 22, 2025 when the truck rammed into a second tractor trailer.
Read More: Turnpike crash kills 3, including child, in East Windsor
NJ Turnpike crash in Woolwich Township turns fatal
The second truck then hit a concrete barrier, along the left side of the highway, killing its driver.
State Police previously identified the victim as 40-year-old Osman Aden, of Minnesota, NJ.com reported.
State Police track down altered truck after fatal crash
With help from the company he worked for, State Police were able to find Nyandwaro’s truck, which appeared to have been painted to alter its appearance.
Video recorded from Nyandwaro’s truck showed it crashing into the victim’s tractor trailer, prosecutors said.
Previous reports said that the defendant could be heard laughing in the footage.
