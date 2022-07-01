Man killed crossing NJ Turnpike after motorcycle crash

WOOLWICH — A Pennsylvania man who crossed the New Jersey Turnpike on foot after losing control of his motorcycle was struck and killed Thursday night.

State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said Andrew M. Aaron, 48, of Glenolden, Pennsylvania hit a guardrail and wound up in the left shoulder near Exit 2 in Woolwich around 9:50 p.m. Aaron got up and crossed the two lanes of the road and was struck in the right lane by a Lexus.

The driver of the Lexus was hospitalized for further evaluation, according to Marchan.

Traffic only got by on the right shoulder during an initial investigation of the crash.

The crash was the 17th fatality on the New Jersey Turnpike this year and the first in Gloucester County, according to State Police statistics.

