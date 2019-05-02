An Ocean County man has been accused of trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a teen he met online.

Kevin Van Pelt, 29, of Lakehurst, was arrested at home on Wednesday, May 1, with the assistance of Woolwich police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was charged with luring, endangering the welfare of a child, and attempted sexual assault.

Van Pelt connected with the 14-year-old victim online, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

They chatted on social media apps, Instagram and Snapchat, as he tried to arrange a meeting with the teen for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts, police said.

Van Pelt was being held at the Salem County jail pending a first appearance Thursday in Superior Court in Gloucester County.

​

