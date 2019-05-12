South Jersey media teacher accused of ‘sexual conduct’ with teen

WOOLWICH — A 38-year-old woman who works at Kingsway Regional Middle School as a library and media specialist has been accused of sexual conduct with a 14-year-old student.

Kimberly Pinkham, of the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township, turned herself over to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, May 10, and was charged with official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was released pending a first appearance in Gloucester County Superior Court on June 20.

The charges followed a three-month long investigation assisted by both Woolwich Township Police and the Kingsway School District.

Pinkham had been suspended with pay since February 14, according to Kingsway Regional Schools Superintendent, James Lavender.

Pinkham used her position within the district to form an inappropriate relationship and engaged in sexual conduct with the student both during school hours and after, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Counseling services will be available next week for those in-need, Lavender said in a letter addressed to the school community and shared on the school's website.

Pinkham has been an employee of the Kingsway Regional School District since 2006.

