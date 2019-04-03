School bus crashes into garage on NJ high school property

WOOLWICH — A school bus crashed into a building on the grounds of a high school on Wednesday morning.

Video from 6 ABC Action News' helicopter over Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich showed the bus having hit a garage next to the main building.

School officials told 6 ABC the bus had no students on board when the driver lost control just after 7 a.m. The driver sustained a head injury.

A wall appeared to be heavily damaged in the images.

A message for Woolwich Police was not immediately returned.

Kingsway Regional has a student enrollment of over 1,700 students from East Greenwich Township, Logan Township, South Harrison Township, Swedesboro, and Woolwich Township.

