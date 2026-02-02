In New Jersey, we have pretty high standards when it comes to our pizza. Sorry, New York, but we do it better than pretty much everyone else.

So if a restaurant is popular enough that there’s enough demand for an additional location… You know it’s legit.

That’s the case with Forked River’s Pies on Nine South.

Pies on Nine South

Serving Ocean County since 2017, the pizzeria is known for its gourmet pizza, pasta, wings, subs, wraps, and paninis.

The staff announced on their Instagram that they are expanding by opening a second shop in Barnegat.

Pies on Main

The second location will be at 580 N. Main St., Barnegat, NJ. The plan is for it to be open by summer 2026.

The owners say that Pizza on Main will have the same pies that frequent customers love with a bigger slice display and more seating.

In addition to in-store ordering, they’ll offer delivery to Barnegat, Watertown, and Manahawkin.

“Hurry up and open! We can’t wait! 🙌” wrote one excited Instagram follower.

Their flagship location is located at 136 S. Main St., Forked River, NJ.

Store hours:

🍕 Monday: Closed

🍕 Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

🍕 Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

🍕 Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

🍕 Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

🍕 Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

🍕 Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

No official opening date has been announced yet for the Barnegat restaurant, but the people of Barnegat can look forward to this summer being extra tasty.

