🚨FBI captures man who tried to meet U.S. Attorney Alina Habba at her Newark office

🚨A $25K reward was issued for his capture

🚨The supsect was reportedly taken into custody in Barnegat

The man identified as the person who tried to confront Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba at her Newark office was taken into custody in Ocean County, according to several reports.

On Friday, the FBI said Keith Michael Lisa, who officials said has ties to Mahwah and New York City, went to the Peter W. Rodino Federal Building in Newark on Wednesday with a baseball bat but was turned away. The FBI said he later returned without the bat, and "damaged government property" before leaving for the second time.

Lisa was charged with destroying government property and possession of a dangerous weapon inside a U.S. court facility. A $25,000 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.

Reports: Suspect arrested in Barnegat

He was arrested Friday night without incident, according to the FBI. Jersey Shore Online reported Lisa was captured in Barnegat. NBC 4 New York's Jonathan Dienst reported on his X account that Lisa was visiting his mother.

“We got him,” Habba wrote on X on Saturday. “This Justice Department under Attorney General Pam Bondi and our federal partners will not tolerate any acts of intimidation or violence toward law enforcement. So grateful to the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations for their tireless work to capture him. Now justice will handle him.”

ALSO READ: Dash cam captures NJ police rescue as fire engulfs car

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom