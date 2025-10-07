🔶 Former NJ teacher Darnell Williams faces growing list of sex crime charges

🔶 Accusations now involve at least 5 young girls, over a span of years

🔶 Williams remains in jail as officials believe more victims may come forward

Charges have been stacking up against an Ocean County educator accused of molesting and sexually assaulting various children under his care.

Darnell Williams, of Manchester Township, was first arrested in August and has remained in Atlantic County jail.

The 34-year-old Williams has been accused of sexually assaulting three different female victims while working as a school supervisor in the Hamilton Township School District, in Mays Landing.

Police there began an investigation last winter, based on the first reported incident.

Atlantic County's Hamilton Township (Google Maps) Atlantic County's Hamilton Township (Google Maps) loading...

Former Hamilton Township school supervisor first arrested in August

Officials placed Williams on administrative leave and then fired him before the end of last school year, Hamilton Township schools Superintendent Jeffery Zito previously confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

Last month, Williams was charged in Ocean County with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, for incidents that a now adult victim said began when she was a third grader.

Ocean County NJ news arrest Ocean County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Victim from 2013 says abuse began in 3rd grade

After seeing news of Williams’ arrest in Atlantic County, the victim and her family reported the sexual assaults from 2013 and charges were filed on Sept.17.

Police said Williams would kiss and grope the young victim underneath her clothing while babysitting for the family over a period of time, as they were familiar through church.

(Ocean County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook) (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook) loading...

Fifth victim comes forward in Ocean County

On Tuesday, Williams was additionally charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, after a fifth victim came forward to police.

Between 2020 and 2023, Williams has been accused of inappropriately touching another female victim in Manchester and Stafford Townships.

“We suspected there may be additional victims, and unfortunately we are finding this to be true,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Investigators seized from Williams' home journals, notebooks and other handwritten notes apparently exchanged with juveniles.

Police have also interviewed the defendant's spouse.

On Sept. 8, a judge ordered that Williams remain in custody, as the growing number of charges showed “the defendant’s serial behavior,” Breaking AC reported.

Williams has also worked at the Stafford Township school district and as a youth basketball coach in Ocean County.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ conduct should contact Detective Delaney Huber of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3218.

