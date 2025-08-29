A school administrator in Atlantic County has been accused of groping a young child in a sexual manner.

On Thursday, 34-year-old Darnell Williams, of the Whiting section of Manchester, was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13, endangering the welfare of a child, and official misconduct, all second-degree offenses.

Williams was a school supervisor in the Hamilton Township School District of Atlantic County when police began an investigation into the reported incident last winter.

Officials placed him on administrative leave and then fired him before the end of the school year, schools Superintendent Jeffery Zito confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

“As a District, we are committed to the safety, security, and well-being of every student and take any allegations regarding employee misconduct seriously,” Zito said.

Williams has also taught, coached in Ocean County

Investigators said Williams “touched an intimate part of a minor child who was under his care in a sexual manner” on Feb. 21.

Williams was being held in Atlantic County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

The incident was investigated by the Hamilton Township Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit.

Before his most recent administrator position in Atlantic County, Williams also worked as a teacher in Ocean County, including at Stafford Intermediate School.

He has also extensively coached basketball, including a stint as head coach of Ocean County College women’s basketball.

