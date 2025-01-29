NJ high school basketball coach accused of student sex assault

🔻 NJ teacher, coach charged with student sex assault

A 35-year-old teacher and girls basketball coach has been accused of sexually assaulting a student from his high school, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Wednesday.

Justin McGhee, of Ocean Township, has been a celebrated coach at Middletown High School North, where he has led the girls’ basketball team for eight years, according to online records.

He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators with the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and Middletown Township Police revealed found that starting late last year, McGhee engaged in sexual acts with a victim younger than 18.

McGhee has also been a health and physical education teacher and assistant football coach at the same school.

He has been placed on administrative leave by Middletown High School North, Santiago said.

Additionally, McGhee has been a coach with the club basketball team, NJ Shoreshots Girls AAU.

An email to that organization was not immediately answered on Wednesday morning and the team's website was offline.

Anyone with information about McGhee’s activities was urged to contact MCPO Detective David Sidorakis at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Township Police Department Detective Ricardo Cruz at 732-615-2120.

