NJ middle school teacher accused of sharing child sex abuse images
🔻 NJ teacher accused of sharing child porn
🔻 Man works at Ocean County middle school
🔻 Investigation followed cybertip
A 31-year-old Matawan man, who has been a public school teacher in Ocean County, was accused of sharing and receiving child sexual abuse materials.
Christopher A. DeCesare has been charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse materials, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Friday.
DeCesare was arrested on Aug. 29, following an investigation that was launched by a cybertip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
He had been sharing such files via social media to other users, as well as receiving it to a personal email account, Santiago said.
DeCesare was the music teacher and orchestra director at Toms River Intermediate South School.
He was no longer employed in the district and did not return to classes this school year, Toms River Schools Superintendent Michael Citta confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Before his arrest, DeCesare was with the school district for four years and graduated from Montclair State University in 2015, according to a Linkedin profile in his name.
Anyone with potential information on the case was asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Anthony Lacher at 800-533-7443.
Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff in 2024
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in two-year span
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman