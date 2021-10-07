Jersey Mike’s is expanding in New Jersey

Jersey Mike’s, the sandwich chain founded in Point Pleasant, is planning on expanding in its home state with at least 10 new stores slated to open between now and the middle of next year.

Some of the locations for the new stores include Ewing, Denville, Newark, Lawrence, Hillsdale, Montgomery, Short Hills, Totowa, and Wanaque.

According to NJ.com, there are 111 Jersey Mike’s locations in New Jersey and over 2,000 nationwide.

In New Jersey, Jersey Mike competes with Wawa (263 New Jersey locations), Quick Chek, (157 stores in New Jersey/New York) Subway, and scores of mom and pop sandwich shops that dot the Jersey landscape.

Jersey Mike’s was founded in 1956 in Point Pleasant by a guy named, not surprisingly, Mike. It started out as just Mike’s Submarines. The company didn’t start franchising until 1987; that’s when they changed the name to “Jersey Mike’s.”

According to the company’s website: Today, the authentic taste – served Mike's Way with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices – is available nationwide. Our secret? Everything about Jersey Mike’s is high quality.

They opened their newest location this week in Lyndhurst on New York Avenue; as part of their grand opening, they will be holding a fundraiser for Lyndhurst Middle School. Every store they open partners with a local charity. They also have their annual “Day of Giving” on the last day of March; on that day, 100% of Jersey Mike’s proceeds are donated to charity. The company says it has raised over $47 million since 2011.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

