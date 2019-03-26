Buy lunch to grant a wish on Wednesday!

Jersey Mikes Subs have teamed up with our friends at Make-A-Wish New Jersey for a day of giving. On Wednesday March 27 when you buy your meal at any of Jersey Mikes 67 restaurants throughout New Jersey, they will donate 100% of the revenue to our friends at Make-A-Wish NJ.

Last year the event took in nearly $400,000 and helped make forty wishes come true for kids suffering through difficult and life threatening diseases. My friend Tom Weatherall brought his enthusiasm, expertise and energy to the morning show to talk about the important mission of Make-A-Wish and the incredible partnership with a very generous company, Jersey Mike's.

