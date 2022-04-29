New Jersey Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Nominees for Induction

The New Jersey Hall of Fame announced the 2022 nominees for induction. The star studded list includes food and TV star the late Anthony Bourdain, actress Bebe Neuwirth, actor Paul Rudd, director Brian DePalma, actor, singer and dancer Lola Falana, singer Phoebe Snow and actor, comedian Chelsea Handler are just a few of the nominees.

There are several categories of inductees including, Performing Arts and Entertainment, Arts and Letters, Enterprise, Public Service and Sports.

The criteria for nomination and induction are honorees are either born, raised or resided here in New Jersey at some point of their lives. The selection for induction into the Hall of Fame is based on several factors including a public vote and whether or not the living nominees are available to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony. Because of the pandemic the last two Hall of Fame ceremonies have been virtual. Prior to the virtual induction ceremonies, The Hall of Fame ceremony was held at the iconic Paramount Theater in Asbury Park, NJ.

I’ve had the pleasure of hosting one of the New Jersey Hall of Fame ceremonies and participating in 6 others. It is amazing to me the quality of talent that New Jersey has to offer, not only in the arts and entertainment field but sports, public service and arts and letters. Some outstanding people have called New Jersey home and since the inception of the Hall of Fame in 2008 I’m glad that these amazing people are recognized. For a state of 8 million residents and those that have or still call New Jersey home they all have given much to make this world a better place.

There are a total of 35 men 13 women and two families who are nominated for 2022 induction.

You can vote until May 20, 2022 for your favorite nominee and a full list of those nominated click on the link provided here: Official 2022 New Jersey Hall of Fame Ballot

I encourage you to vote for your favorite nominee and I also suggest that you take a long look at those famous New Jerseyans who have been inducted into our Hall of Fame. It makes you proud to be New Jersey!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.