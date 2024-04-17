Chelsea Handler coming to NJ this summer

Chelsea Handler has come a long way since growing up on the mean streets of Livingston. (Hey, compared to Alpine they’re mean!)

She’s a comic who’s done film and television and written books such as “My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands” and “Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea.” In fact, she’s been on the New York Times bestseller list six times and five at No. 1. The last time I wrote about her was in March when she was doing some crazy multi-tasking on skis wearing a bikini.

Well the 49-year-old New Jersey native is coming home to perform. Her “One Night Only” tour is stopping at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City in August. The show at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena also features comic Matteo Lane. Crazy thing about Lane is before he was a standup comic he was an opera singer. He has a six-octave range. Is that even possible?

Chelsea Handler’s “One Night Only” is just that, on Saturday August 10 at 8:00 p.m.. Tickets go on sale this Friday April 19 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased through HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Some Chelsea Handler fun facts for you:

She’s the youngest of six.

Her father was a used car salesman.

He was Jewish and her mother was Mormon.

Chelsea chose Judaism and found out from the ancestry show “Who Do You Think You Are?” on TLC that her maternal grandfather served in the German army in World War II.

She attended Livingston High School and hated it.

Living in Los Angeles at 21 she was arrested for a DUI and had to attend a drunk driving class. The way she told the story of her arrest to the other offenders in the class had them laughing and that’s how she started pursuing standup comedy.

