Chelsea Handler’s hysterical multitasking skiing video

You think that headline is weird? Not nearly as weird as the video.

Chelsea Handler just turned 49 and celebrated her birthday in a way that has us asking many questions. Like why the bikini? Are these even your dogs? How are you balancing? What are you drinking?

Let’s back up a moment. Handler is the comedian, actress, writer and producer who was born and raised in Livingston, New Jersey. She hosted “Chelsea Lately” on E!, wrote the best-selling book “Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea” and did countless other projects.

She also dated rapper 50 Cent and notoriously publicly called him out on being well-endowed. That’s why it’s kind of funny that the multi-tasking video she put on social media is set to the tune of the mashup of “Stayin’ Alive” with his “In Da Club.”

Here’s the video.

OK. It’s cold. You see others in winter clothing appropriate for skiing. You see Chelsea in a blue bikini.

Next, we notice she’s not only skiing she’s carrying a dog. Is this her dog? The question becomes more important moments later when she passes a second dog and next thing we know she’s also carrying it.

What the Handler is happening here?!

Then there’s the smoking while skiing. And also the drinking. Does Ron White know she’s stealing his act?

She captioned this wackiness “Multi-tasking on my 49th!”

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Show Getty Images for Critics Choice loading...

Her birthday was Sunday and by Sunday night the video posted on social had more than half a million views. As she enjoyed her birthday ski trip in British Columbia even other celebrities were among the more than 20,000 to comment.

“You made me laugh out loud along with warming my heart,” said Naomi Watts. “You are the best!! Happy happy birthday.”

Actress Toni Collette wrote, “You’re amazing! Enjoy your day!!! I mean, I can clearly see that you are?!” Handler, who just hosted the "Critics Choice Awards" last month, was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2022. Happy belated Chelsea!

