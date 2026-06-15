NJ mall shoppers are getting The Belt and you’re going to love it

At one New Jersey mall you’re about to get The Belt. But you’re not being punished. In fact it’s more of a reward because it sounds pretty delicious.

A new restaurant called The Belt: Hand Carved and Smashed By The Belt is opening at Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrenceville Township, bringing two of America’s favorite food obsessions under one roof: hand-carved sandwiches and smash burgers. All at the same 30-foot counter according to nj.com.

Quaker Bridge Mall via Google Street View Quaker Bridge Mall via Google Street View

The concept is pretty cool.

One side of the menu focuses on sandwiches piled high with hand-carved meats like pastrami, corned beef, brisket and turkey. The other side features smash burgers made from an Angus beef blend that includes brisket, rib-eye and short rib.

In other words, if you’re the type of person who can never decide between a deli sandwich and a burger, congratulations, your difficult life choices just got slightly easier. And tastier.

eat_at_the_belt via Instagram eat_at_the_belt via Instagram

The sandwich lineup includes classics like pastrami on rye, reubens, brisket melts and even a New Jersey sloppy joe. Burger fans can choose from single or double smash burgers, including a spicy Fire Smash version for people who enjoy sweating while they eat.

Now that whole “sweat out of every pore” thing is a great line in a Jack White song, but I don’t want it for dinner. I’m just not a spice guy.

They’re also going to have vegan burgers and gluten-free sourdough.

Oh, and sides?

Maybe French fries, tater tots, or how about Hot Tots seasoned with Nashville spices and jalapeños to wake up your taste buds along with diced onions, hot honey and cheese sauce.

There’s that spice torture again. But l digress.

The Belt chose Quaker Bridge Mall as its first location and while we don’t know a precise opening date it should be sometime in early summer.

So when they open ask your partner if they want to get The Belt tonight. If they head for the door, you're in for a tasty dinner. If they head upstairs, it might be an even more interesting night.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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