🚨Stafford Township police said an ICE agent was injured during an operation

🚨Police said a suspect fled the scene, and an agent fired at the vehicle

🚨A section of Route 72 was closed in both directions

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was injured during an incident in Ocean County Monday morning, according to police.

ICE agents were attempting to detain a suspect around 9:30 a.m. on Route 72 near Mermaid Drive who had fled the scene, according to Stafford Township police. The agent was struck by the suspect's vehicle as it left the scene, police said.

The agent fired back at the suspect's vehicle as it left, according to police. New Jersey 101.5 has learned that it was a white van that had not been located as of early Monday afternoon.

Pictures posted on Reddit show ICE agents and Stafford police tending to an agent lying on the ground. The agent was then placed onto a stretcher.

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Route 72 closure impacts busy Ocean County corridor

Route 72 was closed just before 10 a.m. in both directions between Barnacle Drive and Breakers Drive in Stafford Township. The area includes a Wawa and the Stafford Diner.

Stafford police said that they were involved with traffic control and securing the scene. Stafford police were not part of the ICE operation in compliance with the state's Immigrant Trust Directive.

ICE on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

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Map shows location of ICE agent incident in Stafford Township (Canva/Google Maps) Map shows location of ICE agent incident in Stafford Township

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