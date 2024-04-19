Thanks to the generosity of the Edison Innovation Foundation, Thomas Edison’s historic Model T car will be one of the main centerpieces in the brand-new Entertainment and Learning Center in the 10,000 square foot space of the New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream that will be opening in June.

Fittingly Thomas Edison was one of the first inductees into the New Jersey Hall of Fame and inducted in the inaugural 2008. Edison received the most votes for an inductee in that inaugural year.

Thomas Edison received the 1913 Model T as a gift from Henry Ford. Both became friends after Edison and Ford were vacationing, or should I say “wintering” in Fort Myers Florida.

The Model T car makers say was the driving force and provided the template of mechanical engineering that catapulted the car making industry.

Thomas Edison and his second wife Mirna moved to West Orange in 1886, he then opened his research lab on Main Street a year later. The rest is history. So many incredible inventions came out of that lab in West Orange.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame has great displays including their “Late Night Jersey” Television Studio where you can interview holograms of such major guests like Danny DeVito, Jason Alexander and more.

New Jersey is one of very few states in the country where you can experience and learn about the inductees that have been elected to its hallowed halls.

I am a big fan of the New Jersey Hall of Fame; the Edison Model T is just one of the many attractions that make up our great state.

Take a trip to its location at American Dream starting in June and experience and learn more about the people that have made this state so great.

