Here’s how to vote for NJ Hall of Fame nominees

When the New Jersey Hall of Fame was created and had its first round of inductees in 2008, I wondered what the shelf life would be. I mean, once you got past Bruce, Pesci, Nicholson, Whitney, Tom Cruise, etc., it seemed a decade in and they’d be hurting for famous.

But think about it. New Jersey really does keep cranking out amazing enough people to become famous generation after generation. Since 2008, singer Jax came along. She was only a 12 year old kid back from East Brunswick back then. Little Egg Harbor native Gaten Matarazzo was only 6 then and years away from being cast as Dustin Henderson on Stranger Things. It’s safe to say there will always be exceptional people from this exceptional place and the New Jersey Hall of Fame will have plenty from which to choose for years to come.

The nominations are out for this year’s crop and just some of the bigger names include Bebe Neuworth of Cheers and Frasier fame, director Brian DePalma, magician David Copperfield (he’s not in yet?), and the Jonas Brothers.

That’s just some among the Performing Arts nominees. In the Sports category, there’s Ron Jaworski, Phil Simms, Lawrence Taylor (who I saw once at the Vince Lombardi rest stop on the NJ Turnpike), Bill Parcells and more.

Other categories are Enterprise, Arts & Letters, and Public Service. In the last category Alexander Hamilton is a nominee. Could we get this guy some votes and maybe make up for that little Weehawken incident?

And vote you can. That’s a fun thing about our New Jersey Hall of Fame; you get a say in who’s inducted. Just know it’s only one factor of how inductees are decided. You can vote for two choices from each category. The voting is open now through May 31. Follow this link to vote.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame is getting set to move into a permanent physical home inside American Dream. But like last year, this year’s ceremony is set to be done virtually because of the pandemic.

There’s always next year. And by the we’ll probably have a few more new famous people.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

