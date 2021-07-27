Nine service areas along the Garden State Parkway are getting the star treatment.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to rename the nine stops in honor of iconic New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees in the arts, entertainment and sports.

According to the Governor's Office, service area parking lots will now welcome visitors with banners of NJHOF inductees, and each stop will contain "Hard Rock Cafe-style exhibits" related to the Hall of Famers.

The new names are listed below.

