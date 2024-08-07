Tim Walz is familiar with New Jersey, thanks to Springsteen
Newly picked Democratic running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota name-checked New Jersey during his first campaign stop with Vice President Kamala Harris.
From the stage in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Walz mentioned being in New Jersey for a relatable reason, to many locals.
The detail was immediately picked up on X by fellow fans.
Turns out, the duo had company. Gov. Phil Murphy shared a photo to X on Wednesday of the three men and Texas politician Beto O'Rourke, together at the show.
Walz also paid tribute to the rockstar last year, declaring a Bruce Springsteen Day in Minnesota.
proclamation
"Springsteen’s songs celebrate the beauty and complexity of life, with its triumphs and tragedies, and its joys and sorrows,” the proclamation says.
The VP hopeful was also sporting a Springsteen T-shirt, while taking on a ride at the Minnesota State Fair with his daughter in a video that's gone viral.
