Newly picked Democratic running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota name-checked New Jersey during his first campaign stop with Vice President Kamala Harris.

From the stage in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Walz mentioned being in New Jersey for a relatable reason, to many locals.

Stage for Bruce Springsteen at MetLife Statium 8/30/23 Stage for Bruce Springsteen at MetLife Statium 8/30/23 (MetLIfe Stadium) loading...

The detail was immediately picked up on X by fellow fans.

Gov. Tim Walz (left), Beto O'Rourke, Gov. Josh Shapiro, Gov. Phil Murphy at Springsteen show (Gov. Murphy via X) Gov. Tim Walz (left), Beto O'Rourke, Gov. Josh Shapiro, Gov. Phil Murphy at Springsteen show (Gov. Murphy via X) loading...

Turns out, the duo had company. Gov. Phil Murphy shared a photo to X on Wednesday of the three men and Texas politician Beto O'Rourke, together at the show.

Walz also paid tribute to the rockstar last year, declaring a Bruce Springsteen Day in Minnesota.

Minnesota Bruce Springsteen Day (Gov Tim Walz via X) Minnesota Bruce Springsteen Day (Gov Tim Walz via X) loading...

Gov. Tim Walz (right) and daughter on a state fair ride (Gov. Tim Walz via X) Gov. Tim Walz (right) and daughter on a state fair ride (Gov. Tim Walz via X) loading...

The VP hopeful was also sporting a Springsteen T-shirt, while taking on a ride at the Minnesota State Fair with his daughter in a video that's gone viral.

