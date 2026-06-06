NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 6

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 6

Yellow flag flies in Seaside Heights (Ocean County Sheriff's Office)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

AIR QUALITY ALERT issued by the NJ DEP. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature73° - 93°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:23pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 6:33a		High
Sat 12:53p		Low
Sat 6:31p		High
Sun 12:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:57a		High
Sat 12:27p		Low
Sat 5:55p		High
Sun 12:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:09a		High
Sat 12:41p		Low
Sat 6:07p		High
Sun 12:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:01a		High
Sat 12:23p		Low
Sat 5:59p		High
Sun 12:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:38a		High
Sat 4:33p		Low
Sat 10:36p		High
Sun 4:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:39a		High
Sat 12:36p		Low
Sat 6:29p		High
Sun 12:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 10:12a		High
Sat 3:40p		Low
Sat 10:10p		High
Sun 3:38a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 7:26a		High
Sat 1:38p		Low
Sat 7:16p		High
Sun 1:40a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:21a		High
Sat 12:24p		Low
Sat 6:10p		High
Sun 12:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 6:47a		High
Sat 12:47p		Low
Sat 6:32p		High
Sun 1:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:29a		High
Sat 12:26p		Low
Sat 6:22p		High
Sun 12:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 7:18a		High
Sat 1:29p		Low
Sat 7:20p		High
Sun 1:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W around 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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