NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 6
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
AIR QUALITY ALERT issued by the NJ DEP. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 93°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:33a
|High
Sat 12:53p
|Low
Sat 6:31p
|High
Sun 12:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:57a
|High
Sat 12:27p
|Low
Sat 5:55p
|High
Sun 12:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:09a
|High
Sat 12:41p
|Low
Sat 6:07p
|High
Sun 12:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:01a
|High
Sat 12:23p
|Low
Sat 5:59p
|High
Sun 12:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:38a
|High
Sat 4:33p
|Low
Sat 10:36p
|High
Sun 4:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:39a
|High
Sat 12:36p
|Low
Sat 6:29p
|High
Sun 12:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 10:12a
|High
Sat 3:40p
|Low
Sat 10:10p
|High
Sun 3:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 7:26a
|High
Sat 1:38p
|Low
Sat 7:16p
|High
Sun 1:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:21a
|High
Sat 12:24p
|Low
Sat 6:10p
|High
Sun 12:28a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:47a
|High
Sat 12:47p
|Low
Sat 6:32p
|High
Sun 1:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:29a
|High
Sat 12:26p
|Low
Sat 6:22p
|High
Sun 12:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:18a
|High
Sat 1:29p
|Low
Sat 7:20p
|High
Sun 1:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W around 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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