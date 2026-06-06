Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

AIR QUALITY ALERT issued by the NJ DEP. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 71°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 73° - 93° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:23pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:33a High

Sat 12:53p Low

Sat 6:31p High

Sun 12:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:57a High

Sat 12:27p Low

Sat 5:55p High

Sun 12:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:09a High

Sat 12:41p Low

Sat 6:07p High

Sun 12:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:01a High

Sat 12:23p Low

Sat 5:59p High

Sun 12:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:38a High

Sat 4:33p Low

Sat 10:36p High

Sun 4:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:39a High

Sat 12:36p Low

Sat 6:29p High

Sun 12:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 10:12a High

Sat 3:40p Low

Sat 10:10p High

Sun 3:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 7:26a High

Sat 1:38p Low

Sat 7:16p High

Sun 1:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:21a High

Sat 12:24p Low

Sat 6:10p High

Sun 12:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:47a High

Sat 12:47p Low

Sat 6:32p High

Sun 1:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:29a High

Sat 12:26p Low

Sat 6:22p High

Sun 12:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:18a High

Sat 1:29p Low

Sat 7:20p High

Sun 1:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W around 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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