Enjoy family and friends with this amazing one dish summer meal

I love summer when you can sit around the outdoor table with family and friends, serve a good summer cocktail and present a one dish summer meal that’s not going to keep you going back to the kitchen all night.

This is my favorite paella recipe that incorporates a little of everything and exudes summer nights.

Once you prepare this dish, it is ready for you to sit down and enjoy. From the chicken to the chorizo, to clams, mussels, lobster, shrimp and more paella has it all.

Don’t get me wrong, the prep is a little intense and somewhat time consuming but once you’ve got it assembled it’s time to sit decompress and enjoy this great summer meal.

This is a dish that goes so well with sangria and or margaritas or a nice, chilled chardonnay. For those non-drinkers I suggest a citrus flavored water to accompany the paella.

Make this dish, sit and relax with family and friends, laugh, tell stories and enjoy the experience. Here is the recipe:

🍽️ Here’s what you need:

3 pounds chicken pieces on the bone (legs, thighs, breast and wings)

2 dozen mussels

2 dozen clams

6 small lobster tails (Optional)

1 piece of Chorizo sausage

2 pounds shrimp peeled and de-veined

2 pounds calamari

5 cups of white rice (not minute rice)

½ cup olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

pinch of saffron

2 large cans of chicken broth (32 oz each)

6 cloves garlic

4 packets of Sazon with Azafrin (condiment found in the Mexican section of grocery stores)

In a 4 Quart saucepan, add about 1/4 cup of olive oil and the garlic cloves. Just brown the garlic being careful not to burn it. Add the 2 quarts of chicken broth and bring to a boil. Add the Goya Sazon and salt and pepper to taste.

Keep it simmering while the next step is performed.

In a rather large frying pan, add the olive oil to cover the bottom of the pan. Wash the chicken pieces and season them with salt and pepper.

Brown the chicken in the oil until it has enough color (not fully cooked inside). Add the chorizo sausage, cut into 1/4 pieces and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add the calamari and cook for 3-5 minutes. Add the rice to the mixture and the saffron. (About 4 stems of saffron should be enough). Add more if a darker color of rice is wanted.

Now start ladling the broth into the frying pan and stirring the rice mixture. (This is as you would do if you were making a risotto) As the broth dries up, add a little more. Keep doing this until the rice is nearly cooked.

Just before the rice is fully cooked, add the shrimp and lobster tails, if used. Cover the pot and have the shrimp and lobster cook.

Check and keep adding the broth to prevent the rice from burning. When the shrimp and lobster turn red, add the clams and mussels and again close the lid so they steam and their juices further.

Serve immediately and enjoy. Serves 10-12 people

