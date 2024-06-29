It was Congo hot last week, with near record temperatures here in the Garden State.

I was looking for a summer meal that was comforting but easy to make, light and something that would hold in the fridge for another meal.

I thought of making a meatloaf and the heaviness of the meat with the sides was too much. I wanted something lighter.

Plus, If I needed to turn on the oven it had to be at a low temperature that would not affect the temperature of the cool kitchen.

After deep thought and a nap I produced my recipe for chicken wings. They are a great comfort food, especially in the summer, light and easy to make and they can be reheated and served again in a pinch.

Getting the flavor right and having the ability to adjust the spices to your liking is also a big bonus to perfect wings.

I served these wings with the best blue cheese ever made. I got it from my friend Kyle at Long Branch Poultry, who makes the homemade masterpiece for the many customers that want it.

I get the blue cheese each week and it is so delicious. I also serve the wings and blue cheese with chilled, cleaned celery stalks.

In the following recipe I give you two methods of cooking great chicken wings, the nice and slow method which I enjoy and the fast method that will save time.

Plan and try to do the slow method, I know our summer schedules can be busy, but it is certainly worth the time and effort. Enjoy.

You'll need:

24 chicken wings (get the meaty wings, I know they are more expensive but well worth it)

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon orange zest

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

Freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

How to put it together:

In a mixing bowl (non-metal) add all the above ingredients except the chicken. Blend all the spices and ingredients. Transfer the chicken with the marinade into zip lock storage bags and marinate for 3 – 4 hours. Once chicken is marinated you can take the long way to cook the chicken or the short cut.

First the long way: Pre-heat oven to 225 degrees. On an aluminum foiled baking sheet with rack (add Pam or other non-stick spray to rack) place chicken on rack and cook in oven for 2 hours. Pre-heat grill to high. Once chicken has cooked place on grill for 4 minutes per side until skin is crisp. Be careful not to burn. Serve immediately.

Short way: On an aluminum foiled baking sheet with rack (add Pam or other non-stick spray to rack) place chicken on rack and cook in oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Once chicken has cooked place on grill for 4 minutes per side until skin is crisp.

Be careful not to burn. Serve immediately.

