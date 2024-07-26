I made a sweet and sour dish the other night that was enjoyable. Fresh, vibrant with a great taste made this sweet and sour chicken a fan favorite and an excellent choice for the summer months.

As with other dishes, prep is a major part of making this an effortless way to create a great dish. It cuts down on the time and provides you with a flow in preparing the dish that will assure its success.

You will love the results of your sweet and sour chicken. Do not skip the ingredients because they all have a part in making this dish tasty.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. of chicken breast cut into cubes. Not too big because you want it to cook

1 large Vidalia onion (sweet or Spanish if not available) cut into chunks do not slice

1 large red pepper cut into chunks

1 large green pepper cut into chunks (not too big)

1 jalapeno pepper cut into slices

4 cloves of garlic minced

2 cups of good pineapple chunks (I like precut fresh pineapple but dole pineapple in syrup will work)

1 cup of corn starch in a large quart plastic Ziploc bag

2 eggs beaten

½ cup of flour

¼ cup of soy sauce (if you prefer low sodium

¾ cup of apple cider vinegar

½ cup of brown granulated sugar (no chunks)

4 tablespoons of honey

½ cup of ketchup, I use Heinz

4 tablespoons of canola oil for frying (the high burn rate for canola makes this a good choice for this dish)

How to make this dish:

Heat oil in large frying pan with medium to high heat while that is heating

Put chicken in Ziploc with cornstarch, shake well and coat. Remove chicken.

Dip pieces of chicken in beaten egg then flour

Drop the chicken into the frying pan making sure that chicken is crisping up, if not raise heat of the pan. Cook for about 5 minutes, turning the chicken pieces to cook them on all sides.

Remove the chicken pieces and put on a rack, do not put on paper towel

In a bowl add soy sauce, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, brown sugar, honey, and any pineapple juice that comes with your pineapple, whish all ingredients until fully blended

Photo by Goodeats YQR on Unsplash Photo by Goodeats YQR on Unsplash loading...

Remove left over oil from frying pan holding 3 tablespoons in the pan Make sure that flame is at medium high, once pan is hot add onions, cook for 2 minutes, then add green and red pepper and jalapeno cook for 2-3 minutes more until peppers and onions are cooked but still crisp stirring constantly.

Add garlic and pineapple cook for 2 more minutes then add mixed sauce to frying pan Stir all ingredients so the everything gets a good coating of sauce. Cook for another 3 minutes in sauce. Add chicken, cook for 3 more minutes with sauce bubbling Remove and serve with white rice

NJ breweries with top-rated beer The reviews are in — see which NJ breweries have the most beers with a great rating on BeerAdvocate. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈