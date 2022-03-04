3 charged with murdering NJ hospital tech found in trunk of her car
PATERSON — An engaged couple and the father of the would-be groom were charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was found dead in the trunk of her own car.
Paterson police were called to check a suspicious car parked in the area of James Street and Ryerson Avenue in Paterson just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 25, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.
Police found the body of Stephanie DeJesus, 38, of Paterson, in the trunk. Although she had a gunshot wound, a medical examiner determined she was killed by blunt force trauma.
According to her obituary, DeJesus was a cardiovascular technician at St. Michael’s Hospital in Newark.
Justin Fisher, 29, Ali Gibson, 51, and Joelle Martucci, 24, all of Totowa, were also charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. They are all being held at the Passaic County Jail.
Valdes did not disclose a motive for the murder.
Found dead in her own car
According to an affidavit obtained by NorthJersey.com, the victim, DeJesus was an "acquaintance" of all three suspects.
Martucci is engaged to Fisher, who is Gibson's son.
The Lincoln MKZ where DeJesus' body was located belonged to the victim.
A Spotfund page was created to help with her funeral expenses.
Her funeral is Saturday at the Shook Funeral Home in Paterson at 10:30 a.m.
