Best places to watch the Super Bowl, according to NJ 101.5 Listeners

As the Super Bowl gets closer, thoughts of where to watch the "Big Game" could be taking up a lot of space in your head. Maybe you're invited to a party or just staying home. Maybe you want to be in a place where you can be around football fans just like yourself.

A place where you can eat wings and drink your favorite adult beverage while slapping high fives to like-minded fans each time your team scores.

Here's a list of some of the best places to watch the game in New Jersey suggested by my New Jersey 101.5 listeners and social media following. Check them out for food and drink specials. Remember no matter what the outcome, it's only a game, unless you bet the house on it.

In that case, drink and gamble responsibly and if you think you have a problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Here are the best bars to watch the game in New Jersey:

@Lowey99

Geets Diner and Bar

Geets Diner and Bar
@WeintraubLive

Black Bear Bar and Grill in Hoboken

Black Bear Bar & Grill Google Maps
Chickie's and Pete's

Chickie's and Pete's Google Maps
@KirstenLight73

Olde Queens Tavern in New Brunswick

Olde Queens Tavern Google Maps
Amanda Lovett-Spruill

Green Turtle in North Brunswick

Green Turtle Google Maps
Melissa Barnes

Asbury Ale House

Asbury Ale House
Hanna Schmitt

The Station in Bernardsville

The Station in Bernardsville Google Maps
Sam Klein

Buffalo Wild Wings lol

Buffalo Wild Wings Google Maps
Brian Wiffs

Destination Dogs

Destination Dogs Google Maps
@SpattyAl

Jimmy Geez North Sports Bar & Grill

Jimmy Geez North Sports Bar & Grill Google Maps
Irish Cottage Inn in Franklin

Irish Cottage Inn Google Maps
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

