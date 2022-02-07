Best places to watch the Super Bowl, according to NJ 101.5 Listeners
As the Super Bowl gets closer, thoughts of where to watch the "Big Game" could be taking up a lot of space in your head. Maybe you're invited to a party or just staying home. Maybe you want to be in a place where you can be around football fans just like yourself.
A place where you can eat wings and drink your favorite adult beverage while slapping high fives to like-minded fans each time your team scores.
Here's a list of some of the best places to watch the game in New Jersey suggested by my New Jersey 101.5 listeners and social media following. Check them out for food and drink specials. Remember no matter what the outcome, it's only a game, unless you bet the house on it.
In that case, drink and gamble responsibly and if you think you have a problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Here are the best bars to watch the game in New Jersey:
@Lowey99
Geets Diner and Bar
@WeintraubLive
Black Bear Bar and Grill in Hoboken
Chickie's and Pete's
@KirstenLight73
Olde Queens Tavern in New Brunswick
Amanda Lovett-Spruill
Green Turtle in North Brunswick
Melissa Barnes
Asbury Ale House
Hanna Schmitt
The Station in Bernardsville
Sam Klein
Buffalo Wild Wings lol
Brian Wiffs
Destination Dogs
Jimmy Geez North Sports Bar & Grill
Irish Cottage Inn in Franklin
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
