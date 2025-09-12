🍁 How is New Jersey's fall foliage looking?

🍁 Peak timing should begin second week in October

🍁 Some key factors could affect leaf color

A wet spring. A dry and hot summer. Early leaf drop. What does all this mean for New Jersey’s 2025 peak fall foliage season?

Overall, the timing of peak fall foliage season in New Jersey this year will be on par with last year, which typically begins around the second week of October in the northern part of the state, said Dr. Jason Grabosky, an ecology professor at the Rutgers University School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, in New Brunswick.

“We’re probably seeing less resilient leaves, a little bit earlier drop. It will not change the color as much as the density of the color because there will be fewer leaves on the trees,” Grabosky said.

VISIT NJ: Explore the best of the Garden State

Fall foliage in New Jersey (Jason Grabosky) Fall foliage in New Jersey (Jason Grabosky) loading...

What conditions make for a good fall foliage season?

For red leaves, ideal conditions call for sunny days and very cool nights. To best that is to have those leaves already in good condition. A little bit of rain is not unwanted, Grabosky said.

It’s the same with yellow and orange colored leaves. A little bit of rainfall is ideal.

“Keep in mind, once the leaves start turning color in any color, if you get a lot of rain, that can kind of mutes the colors down a little bit. Because we’ve had this dry spell with a lot of heat, I would say that while we’ll have adequate color in the northern part of the state and in the southern part of the state, it will be a little bit washed out, the central corridor of the state, we might see more normal displays,” Grabosky said.

Fall foliage in New Jersey (Jason Grabosky) Fall foliage in New Jersey (Jason Grabosky) loading...

The timing of peak foliage season

This year’s peak foliage season will be similar to last year’s season, Grabosky said. The leaves that are falling now are due to stress changers. However, in an unstressed situation, he says the other leaves follow a clock based on day length, and that is not changing much.

“So, I think that overall, the timing is going to be pretty close to normal. The intensity will be a little bit less because we are losing a few leaves, so there’s fewer leaves to make that color in the distance, but we should be okay,” Grabosky said.

However, the big variable will be if New Jersey gets hit with a couple of good tropical storms. That will knock a lot of leaves off trees, and then all bets are off, Grabosky added. The foliage season will be shortened.

The second week of October should be peak season in the northwest, moving downward toward Central Jersey. Four weeks later, peak foliage season will hit the Pine Barrens and South Jersey, where the leaves on the oak trees will turn quite nicely, Grabosky predicted.

Where to see the best fall foliage

Grabosky said New Jersey is a beautiful state in the fall and encouraged residents to simply get out, drive around, and take in the beautiful colors. But, in the north, he loves going to the Delaware Water Gap and the New Jersey School of Conservation in Stokes State Forest, Sussex County.

In central Jersey, he recommends driving the back roads of the Raritan Canal. In the south, Grabosky likes to visit the cranberry bogs for a nice pop of fall color.

The Takeaway

“The timing is about where it’s always been. The colors, maybe a little bit low here. But the further north you go, the more normal and vibrant you’ll find colors,” Grabosky said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom